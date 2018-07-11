Board members will discuss a proposed budget with new Superintendent Loren Feldkamp at a special meeting later this month.

The board scheduled the special session for 6 p.m. July 30 at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library. The meeting is open to the public.

Board members will decide whether to approve the proposed budget. A budget hearing will take place next month before the board gives final approval of the budget for 2018-19.

Parent urges changes to THS homecoming schedule for Sept. 28

A Tonganoxie parent wants USD 464 to reconsider its homecoming parade schedule.

Lisa Patterson said the current procedure is for classes to be dismissed at noon. This puts younger students at a disadvantage because the parade takes place later in the afternoon. That means younger students are on their own to attend, meaning they only would be there if their parents took them or other personal arrangements were made.

Patterson, a graduate of Tonganoxie herself, said the event should be inclusive. For instance, seeing the older students on the football float or in the marching band could inspire them. That inclusion also makes homecoming more of a community event, something Board Member Chris Gratton agreed with. He also noted it’s the day when Tonganoxie Education Foundation hall of fame members are inducted and the festivities should be as big of a community event as possible.

Patterson said all students should be involved with homecoming and should be a matter of “not going to exclude you simply because timing doesn’t work out.”

Patterson was following up at the meeting, as she first voiced her concerns at a previous board meeting. She suggested the district look at various options, including having the parade the night before homecoming, which some districts do.

Assistant Superintendent Tonya Phillips said a committee works on homecoming plans and looks at various factors and challenges when planning. The district is going to continue to look at options for the event, which is Sept. 28. THS plays Piper that night in the homecoming game.

President, vice president remain same

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board will continue with the same leadership for 2018-19.

Board members voted to retain Jim Bothwell as president and Chris Gratton as vice president.

“I should have voted against that,” Bothwell said, joking about voting for himself to be president for the full year.

Both selections were unanimous.

Personnel

recommendations

approved

Board members approved resignations and contracts at the meeting.

Resignations were accepted for Brittany Pearl, TES counselor; Jami Boone, TMS special education para; and April Seba, TES special education para.

Contracts were approved for Susan Maurer, regular route bus driver, and Andrew Bernitt, who replaces Matt Frost as Tonganoxie High School social studies teacher.

Negotiations to take place with teachers

Feldkamp noted that contract negotiations would be taking place with teacher representatives. Board members Jim Bothwell, Chris Gratton and Michelle McGhee are board representatives for negotiations.

Van purchase approved

The board gave the OK to purchasing a 2019 10-passenger Transit 150 Low Roof Wagon van from Shawnee Mission Ford, which is a state contract vendor.

Total price was $25,629.

Rates, designations, appointments established for 2018-19

The board approved rates for the upcoming school year.

Employee travel, meal and lodging policy levels set were mileage rate at $.50 per mile and $30 maximum daily for food.

Subsitute teacher pay rats will be $100 per day for emergency/regular subs and $125 per day for long-term subs.

Bond amounts are $50,000 for both clerk and treasurer.

Petty cash limits will be $1,000 for both TES and TMS and $2,500 for THS. The district office also is $1,000.

The official newspaper again will be The Mirror and First State Bank and Trust the official depository. Legal counsel is Kansas Association of School Boards.

Appointments are Audra Boone, clerk; Rebecca Derzinski, deputy clerk; Ann Clark, treasurer; Audra Boone, KPERS representative and freedom of information officer; Loren Feldkamp, suspension/expulsion hearing officer; Barbara Smith, food service program representative; Tonya Phillips, homeless liaison; Loren Feldkamp, Compliance Coordinator for Federal Anti-Discrimination Laws (Title VI, Title VII, Title IX, ADA, and Section 504) and authorized legal representative; Tonya Philips, state and federal programs representative and compliance officer; Kristopher Henry (TES), Kasi Brown (TMS) and Brent Smith (THS), building attendance representatives; and Jim Bothwell,

KASB governmental relations representative.