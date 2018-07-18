10 years ago: July 16, 2008

Census numbers show a wide range in growth for area communities. Southern Johnson and northern Miami counties, as well as Basehor, experienced the most growth in the area. Lecompton, on the other hand, experienced no growth. Estimates show Tonganoxie having an increase of 3% over last year’s numbers.

Candidate profiles in this week’s paper for the County commission race included two Republicans – Francis Hurla and Beverly Oroke.

Leavenworth County Commissioners heard an industry spokesperson’s reasons for lifting a ban on new digital billboards in the county during a presentation Monday, but declined ending a six-month moratorium.

The Bucher, Willis & Ratliff Corp. has finished interviewing key stakeholders in the community to find out what can be done about retail development in Tonganoxie. The draft findings show big development potential for Tonganoxie. But is also showed where Tonganoxie could use some improvement. It stated that there is a lack of community cohesiveness and there is a need to have people get involved to “help define the future” of Tonganoxie.

Leavenworth County staff, township board members, members of various cemetery boards and private workers have recently stepped up efforts to preserve rural cemeteries in the county that have long since been overgrown to the point of disrepair. County geographic information systems director Jeff Culbertson said Monday that during the past two years roughly 35 unkempt cemeteries have been identified. His department has compiled a database with about 40,000 lost records of Leavenworth County burials to aid residents or genealogists looking for ancestors or other historical information.

25 years ago: July 21, 1993

The Kansas River, fed by Tuttle Creek and Milford Reservoirs, as well as continuing rain, is expected to greatly increase in depth over the river basin. County officials stress that, while there is no immediate danger, people within the 100 year flood plain should take precautions in case the situation worsens.

Do you realize that the Leavenworth County Fair will be here the week of August 10. Wednesday, August 11, is the big parade. Then what? School begins early this year.

Blood drive July 23 at the United Methodist Church. Call Dr. Dean for an appointment at 845-2030. Blood is needed.

USD 464 is accepting applications for a 3 hour and 15 minute position in the high school kitchen. Responsibilities include serving salad, clean-up and record keeping. Starting salary is $6.15/hour.

50 years ago: July 11, 1968

The Tonganoxie Jaycee’s were selling and installing house numbers for a fundraiser.

The Kiwanis Food Sale at the Western Auto Store was to raise money for a dugout for the new baseball field.

A new 18” color portable TV and stand was $379.95 with trade.

Anonymous saying : “The best way to get a man to the moon is to first get a woman up there”.

Armstrong introduced a new indoor/ outdoor carpet called Wearathon for $4.65 a yard as sold by Quisenberry’s Home Furnishings.

Leavenworth – Jefferson Electric Cooperative, Inc., McLouth, KS, was touting their electrical support for the recreational new era of “light hearted” living around the various waterways.

Bananas 10 cents per pound. Scissors sharpened at Cooper’s Barber Shop.

A report of the First State Bank Condition was in the Mirror listing assets of $4,431,959.41.

75 years ago: July 15, 1943

A canning machine has arrived at the high school and will be available for community use. The “rent” is one can of produce out of every fourteen canned. Seems like a fair price to pay.

Speaking of canned goods and the fair! The dates for our county competition have been announced for September 8, 9, and 10. The riders have been scheduled for a repeat show and we are certainly looking forward to it. If you have men home from the service, be sure to get your tickets for a night of fun.

We are all excited about the new Hugoton Gas Line, but we must remember not to get ahead of ourselves. It will not add an amount to our supplies, however, it will help alleviate our diminishing fuels from other sources. The gas still needs to be conserved for the war effort.

Ah, a great show that will fill your heart with patriotic pride is now presented at the Royal Theater. Come see James Cagney and Joan Leslie in the spectacular “Yankee Doodle Dandy.”

White Star margarine is available at IGA for $0.21 a pound with four ration points. Perfect for some tasty bread from Musil’s Bakery.

Due to curtailment of print paper and rising prices, the KC Star will no longer be available with the Tonganoxie Mirror. Get your subscriptions for the Mirror so you don’t miss any news.

100 years ago: July 18, 1918

Sgt. William Grobe, the recruiting officer stationed in Leavenworth, spent Tuesday and yesterday in town. Elmer Grems enlisted with him and was sent to Jefferson Barracks, Mo. (Sergeant Grobe served in the Sioux Indian War, during the Boxer outbreak in China and in the Philippines.

The Royal is the coolest place in town the hot evenings.

The room has recently been equipped with exhaust fans and the air in the room is completely changed every five minutes.

A 10-inch city well has been drilled to take the place of the sixteen inch well which has become partially filled.

The casing got caught in the old well and, in trying to get it out, the well was partially filled and the pipes had to be shortened.

A tractor demonstration will turn up oats stubble on the farm of Walter Kesinger northwest of Mayginnis School this afternoon.

So far, four tractor agencies have announced that they will take part, and others may be added because the event is an open one for all comers.

125 years ago: July 13, 1893

For nearly three months, efforts have been made to form a stock company to run a second paper in the town, and we understand that recently the subscribers to the capital stock met and declared the venture off. This was a wise resolution, for everyone of the stock holders would have been severely bitten. We say this without any reflection on the honesty of those working the matter up. The loss would have followed as a natural consequence of dabbling in something the parties knew nothing about.

The past has given evidence that a second paper in Tonganoxie is bound to be a failure. The life of a second paper in small towns is only measured by the amount of money or property the editor has and the persistency with which he adheres to his foolishness. Look around at the second papers you know or have known and see if this isn’t so.



One paper in a town of 1,200 or less is sufficient. The editor therefore will never become a capitalist or monopolist out of the proceeds of his labor. He will never make more than a salary out of it, and probably a small one at that. When a paper is once established and conducted creditably, a second paper has no material effect on business, nine times out of ten, for the reason that none but incompetents invade a territory already filled. If the intent of a new paper is to do injury to the old (and most of the new papers have that intention), it is only digging a pit fall into which it falls itself finally.

The would-be newspaper men had a narrow escape from a costly experience.