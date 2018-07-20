Archive for Friday, July 20, 2018
Leavenworth County Commission approves petition to put expanded commission question on ballot
July 20, 2018
Leavenworth County voters will decide in November whether the county commission will expand to five members from three.
The Leavenworth County Commission approved a resolution July 10 to put the question on the November ballot.
A group pushing for the expanded board had 3,000 signatures, far more than the required 2,153, which is 5 percent of registered county voters, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.
