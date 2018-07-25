Some crowded fields will be narrowed down soon in Kansas politics.

The primaries are Aug. 7 and though some races are not contested, there are many vying to represent a specific party heading into November.

The most contested race for both Democrats and Republicans is for governor.

Incumbent Jeff Colyer, Overland Park, faces Kris Kobach, Lecompton; Patrick Kucera, Overland Park; Tyler Ruzich, Prairie Village; Ken Selzer, Leawood; Joseph Tutera Jr., Mission Hills; and Jim Barnett, Topeka, in the primaries.

Colyer formerly was lieutenant governor, but was sworn in to fill the rest of former Gov. Sam Brownback’s unexpired term after President Donald Trump appointed Brownback ambassador for international religious freedom.

For the Democrats, there are five candidates running in the primaries: Carl Brewer, Wichita; Laura Kelly, Topeka; Joshua Svaty, Topeka; Arden Andersen, Olathe; and Jack Bergeson, Wichita.

In the Kansas House race for the 42nd District, incumbent Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie, faces challenger and fellow Tonganoxie resident Lance Neelly.

The winner of that primary will take on Thea Perry, a Lawrence Democrat, in the general election.

In the 38th District, Republican incumbent Willie Dove faces challenger and fellow Bonner Springs resident Noel Hull.

Linwood Democrat Stuart Sweeney awaits the winner in the general election.

Several candidates are vying to be Lynn Jenkins’ successor as U.S. Representative in the 2nd District.

Steve Fitzgerald, R-Leavenworth; Caryn Tyson, Parker; Steve Watkins, Topeka; Vernon J. Fields, Basehor; Kevin Jones, Wellsville; and Doug Mays, Topeka, all are running in the Republican primary.

The winner will take on Paul Davis, D-Lawrence, in the general election.

Several Republicans are running in the primary for Secretary of State.

Craig McCullah, Topeka; Scott Schwab, Olathe; Dennis Taylor, Topeka; Randy Duncan, Salina; and Keith Esau, Olathe, all are vying to be the Republican who takes on Democrat Brian “BAM” McClendon of Lawrence in November.

The Attorney General race has no primary, as incumbent Derek Schmidt, R-Independence, will face Lawrence Democrat Sarah Swaim in the general election.

And for State Treasuer, Lawrence Democrat Marci Francisco takes on Topeka Republican Jake LaTurner in November.

In November, Leavenworth County voters also will vote on a ballot question that determines whether the Leavenworth County Commission should increase in size to a five-member board or remain at three.

Meanwhile, Basehor-Linwood school district voters will participate in a mail-in ballot election to decide whether to pass a two-part $51 million bond issue that would improve various facilities across Basehor-Linwood campuses.