A 25-year-old Kansas City, Kan., man who was riding in a reportedly stolen vehicle was killed in a two-vehicle accident involving the car Thursday evening east of Tonganoxie.

The accident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday at 206th Street and Evans Road.

A 28-year-old KCK man was driving a red 1999 Honda Civic north on 206th Street just south of Evans Road when a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500 truck with round-bale trailer in tow was headed west on Evans Road just east of 206th Street.

The Civic failed to stop at the stop sign and the truck was unable to avoid the collision in the intersection, according to Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office reports.

It appeared the Civic overturned after the collision at least one time.

Brandon Shane Hannah was a front-seat passenger in the Civic. He was ejected during the collision and died at the scene.

Dispatch confirmed Kansas City Kansas Police reported the vehicle as stolen. It had been reported stolen earlier that day.

The driver of the Civic was taken by Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Service to the University of Kansas hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 47-year-old KCK man was not injured, while a passenger, a 15-year-old KCK girl had possible injury , but declined EMS transportation, reports said.

A county road sign and a fence were damaged during the accident.