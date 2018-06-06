Assistant City Manager Dan Porter laid out the remaining timeline for the proposed 2019 budget, which at this point would hold the line compared to last year’s mill rate.

Porter presented the proposed budget at Monday’s City Council meeting in Council Chambers.

Another presentation and opportunity for public input will take place at the next regular council meeting, which is June 18.

From there, a city council budget workshop is set for July 2 and another July 16, if necessary.

Publication of notice of the budget public hearing will be July 25 and the public hearing for the final budget and subsequent budget adoption would take place Aug. 6.

Some key assumptions for the proposed, as Porter laid it out, were broken down into two categories.

For revenues, current assumptions are no property tax increases, 3 percent growth in franchise fees, no utility rate increases and flat city sales and use tax, growth in (1 percent and 2.5 percent) county sales and use.

On the expenditures side, there’s anticipated 5 percent merit increases for all full-time employees (there currently are 34 full-time employees), 8 percent increase for health insurance, slight reduction in workers compensation budget, debt service planning for new issuances and continued funding for these entities: Mid-America Regional Council, Leavenworth County Development Corporation and the League of Kansas Municipalities.

There’s also the $10,000 allocation for community events and $5,000 for Tonganoxie Business Association.

The 2017 mill rate was 44.84 and 2018 was at 45.326. The current proposal for 2019 also is at 45.326.

Porter said the city soon will learn of its assessed valuation from the county. He noted the city can’t exceed 1.4 percent in growth from last year’s tax assessment without going to a vote.

Exemptions are new development, debt service, laws enforcement, fire protection and the library, as property tax is collected for it as another entity.

The current proposal doesn’t call for a utility rate increase, though consideration of budget enhancements could put an increase on the table if city officials need to re-evaluate that area.

There was no rate increase in 2017, but a 3 percent water and sewer rate increase in 2018.