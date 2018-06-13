Archive for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Looking back at statistics leaders for 2018 Tonganoxie High baseball
June 13, 2018
The Tonganoxie High baseball team is coming off an exciting end to the season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A Division I state baseball tournament.
Here’s a closer look at this seaon’s statistics, with rundown of team leaders in various categories.
Statistics are listed with players’ last names. Here’s a full list of the state roster: Seniors Tanner Thoemke, Dylan Kleidosty, Chandler Hamman, Grayson Gilbert, Ty Gambril, Timothy Peel and Terry Thompson; juniors Matthew Perich, Ethan Basler, Bronson Cunningham, Ralphie Miller, Jess Collier, Austin Fisher, and Brett Ingerson; sophomores Jayden Wilson, Cooper Cunningham and Caden Woods; and freshman James Eaton.
BATTING
Batting average
Thoemke, .357
Hamman, .338
Thompson, .306
Fisher, .306
Gambrill, .278
Hits Fisher, 22
Hamman, 20
Gambrill, 20
Basler, 20
Singles
Hamman, 17
Basler, 15
Fisher, 14
Gambrill, 14
Wilson, 14
Doubles
Fisher, 6
Gambrill, 4
Basler, 4
Cunningham, B., 4
Hamman, 3
Home runs
Fisher, 2
Gambrill, 2
Basler, 1
RBI
Gambrill, 16
Fisher, 15
Basler, 10
Hamman, 9
Wilson, 9
Runs
Hamman, 15
Basler, 14
Perich, 12
Gambrill, 11
Thoemke, 9
Walks
Fisher, 16
Gambrill, 13
Basler, 11
Thoemke, 8
Wilson, 8
Strikeouts
Gambrill, 20
Fisher, 17
Perich, 16
Cunningham, B. 12
Hamman, 10
HBP
Hamman, 5
Thompson, 3
Gambrill, 3
PITCHING
Wins Hamman, 3
Ingerson, 2
Cunningham, B., 1
Wilson, 1
Walks
Cunningham, B. 25
Ingerson, 23
Hamman, 20
Wilson, 16
Fisher, 9
Strikeouts
Ingerson, 28
Hamman, 24
Cunningham, B. 11
Wilson, 9
Basler, 6
ERA
Ingerson, 3.33
Hamman, 3.57
Wilson, 7.64
More like this story
- Delay didn't deter Tonganoxie High baseball against top-seeded Paola
- De Soto dashes dreams for Tonganoxie High
- Tonganoxie High lands several on all-Kaw Valley League teams
- Tonganoxie superintendent's first court appearance is later this month in Linn County
- Tonganoxie boys' shots at victory just miss mark
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment