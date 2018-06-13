Archive for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Looking back at statistics leaders for 2018 Tonganoxie High baseball

Tonganoxie High celebrates a Class 4A Division I regional title on its home field May 15, 2018, at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds.

Mark Padfield. Enlarge photo.



By Shawn Linenberger

June 13, 2018

The Tonganoxie High baseball team is coming off an exciting end to the season with a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A Division I state baseball tournament.

Here’s a closer look at this seaon’s statistics, with rundown of team leaders in various categories.

Statistics are listed with players’ last names. Here’s a full list of the state roster: Seniors Tanner Thoemke, Dylan Kleidosty, Chandler Hamman, Grayson Gilbert, Ty Gambril, Timothy Peel and Terry Thompson; juniors Matthew Perich, Ethan Basler, Bronson Cunningham, Ralphie Miller, Jess Collier, Austin Fisher, and Brett Ingerson; sophomores Jayden Wilson, Cooper Cunningham and Caden Woods; and freshman James Eaton.

BATTING

Batting average

Thoemke, .357

Hamman, .338

Thompson, .306

Fisher, .306

Gambrill, .278

Hits Fisher, 22

Hamman, 20

Gambrill, 20

Basler, 20

Singles

Hamman, 17

Basler, 15

Fisher, 14

Gambrill, 14

Wilson, 14

Doubles

Fisher, 6

Gambrill, 4

Basler, 4

Cunningham, B., 4

Hamman, 3

Home runs

Fisher, 2

Gambrill, 2

Basler, 1

RBI

Gambrill, 16

Fisher, 15

Basler, 10

Hamman, 9

Wilson, 9

Runs

Hamman, 15

Basler, 14

Perich, 12

Gambrill, 11

Thoemke, 9

Walks

Fisher, 16

Gambrill, 13

Basler, 11

Thoemke, 8

Wilson, 8

Strikeouts

Gambrill, 20

Fisher, 17

Perich, 16

Cunningham, B. 12

Hamman, 10

HBP

Hamman, 5

Thompson, 3

Gambrill, 3

PITCHING

Wins Hamman, 3

Ingerson, 2

Cunningham, B., 1

Wilson, 1

Walks

Cunningham, B. 25

Ingerson, 23

Hamman, 20

Wilson, 16

Fisher, 9

Strikeouts

Ingerson, 28

Hamman, 24

Cunningham, B. 11

Wilson, 9

Basler, 6

ERA

Ingerson, 3.33

Hamman, 3.57

Wilson, 7.64

