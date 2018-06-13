Archive for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Tonganoxie USD 464 board approves resignations

Photo by Shawn Linenberger.

By Shawn Linenberger

June 13, 2018

Resignations also were approved at Monday’s meeting.

The latest resignations are: Kassandra Dehoff, THS family and consumer science teacher; Juliet Ford, TES physical education; Kelly Staples, TES paraprofessional

