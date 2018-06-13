Archive for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Tonganoxie USD 464 board honors interim superintendent
June 13, 2018
Tonganoxie Board President Jim Bothwell noted at the end of the meeting that Monday’s regular meeting would be the final one with Tonya Phillips as interim superintendent.
Bothwell thanked Phillips for her service and handed her an envelope as a token of appreciation for her time serving as the district’s top administrator.
Bothwell said Phillips served the last year and a half with “dedication and professionalism.”
“It’s pretty obvious she put students’ needs as a top prioirty,” he said.
Right after the meeting adjourned, McGhee said she also appreciated Phillips’ efforts, noting that she had a positive attitude throughout that time and “got so much done. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said.
New superintendent Loren Feldkamp will assume duties July 1. Phillips will continue as assistant superintendent.
