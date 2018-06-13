The Tongie Tidal Waves opened the 2018 swim season with a victory.

Tonganoxie defeated Lansing, 723-504, last week on the road.

Supporters will have options the next few weeks to see the team. The Tidal Waves are home the next three Friday mornings for meets at Tonganoxie Water Park.

Each meet is set to start at 7:30 a.m. and usually concludes around noon.

Results

6 and younger boys and girls

Easton Wylie, Eli Jaeger, Sylas Lungu and Ryan Workman, first, freestyle relay; Gehrig Eastes, sixth, backstroke; Nolan Gepner, fifth, freestyle; Eli Jaeger, fourth, freestyle and backstroke; Sylas Lungu, first in freestyle, first in boys 8 and younger butterfly, third in boys 8 and younger breaststroke; Easton Wylie, third, freestyle.

6 and younger girls

Ryan Workman, first, freestyle and backstroke.

8 and younger boys

Jacob Falgren, Jackson Barker, Gabriel Meitler and Roman Holthaus, first, freestyle relay; Levi Grantham, Axton Kramer, Grif Dean and Rylan Strahm, first, medley relay; Jacob Falgren, first, backstroke; Levi Grantham, first, freestyle and breaststroke; Roman Holthaus, third in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Axton Kramer, fifth, freestyle; Gabriel Meitler, third in butterfly and fifth in breaststroke; Gavin Overacker – second, freestyle; Brennin Rhoads, second, breaststroke; Mark Sousa, fifth in backstroke; Rylan Strahm, second in butterfly and fourth in breaststroke.

8 and younger girls

Charlee Norman, Addison Anderson, Brooke Nihart and Anna Gepner, second in freestyle relay; Alexis Igleheart, Brooke Nihart, Sydney Kirchoff and Marissa Dick, first in medley relay; Addison Anderson, second in butterfly, third in breaststroke , fourth in freestyle; Marissa Dick, second in freestyle and breaststroke and third in butterfly; Alexis Igleheart, first in backstroke and fifth in freestyle; Adlen Johnson, third in backstroke; Sydney Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly and breaststroke; Brooke Nihart, sixt in backstroke.

10 and younger boys

Joshua Duvall, Camden Overacker, Gavin Rhoads and Hayden Overmiller, second, freestyle relay; Lucien Brockoff, Hunter Nihart, Elijah Holthaus and Andrew Norman; second, medley relay; Joshua Duvall, sixth, breaststroke; Hunter Grantham, second in freestyle, third in butterfly and fourth in breaststroke; Elijah Holthaus, first in backstroke, third in breaststroke and court in freestyle; Hunter Nihart, second in butterfly and fifth in freestyle; Andrew Norman, second in backstroke; Gavin Rhoads, fourth in backstroke and sixth in freestyle.

10 and younger girls

Maddie Pruitt, Bailey Wiehe, Addy Schooler and Olivia Erwin, first in freestyle relay; Addie Dean, Maddie Pruitt, Ava Barker and Bailey Wiehe, first in medley; Ava Barker, third, butterfly; Addie Dean, second in backstroke, third in freestyle and fifth in butterfly; Olivia Erwin, second in freestyle and fifth in breaststroke; Baylie Igleheart, first in freestyle and butterfly; Jaiden Jaeger, first, backstroke; Ella Pruitt, third, breaststroke; Hadley Regehr, fourth in butterfly and breaststroke; Samantha Reischman, fifth, backstroke; Olivia Taylor, sixth, backstroke.

12 and younger boys

Gavin Shupe, Garrett Edwards, Henry Wahl and Logan Anderson, second in freestyle relay; Luke Nickolson, Gavin Shupe, Silas Kirchoff and Garrett Edwards, first in medley relay; Danilo Djukic, fifth in freestyle; Garrett Edwards, fourth in butterfly; Luke Kesinger, fourth in backstroke; Silas Kirchoff, first in butterfly and third in freestyle and breaststroke; Luke Nickolson, third in butterfly; Gavin Shupe, first in breaststroke; Hudson Strahm, first in freestyle, second in butterfly and fifth in breaststroke; Ethan Tripe, fourth in breaststroke.

12 and younger girls

Maisyn Lilly, Ellie Suber, Lilly Pruitt and Santi Garcia, first in freestyle relay; Lilly Pruitt, Brette Hayden, Santi Garcia and Taylor Igleheart, first in medley relay; Mallory Dick, first in freestyle and backstroke and second in butterfly; Brette Hayden, second in breaststroke and fourth in butterfly; Taylor Igleheart, third in butterfly and sixth in freestyle; Maisyn Lilly, first, butterfly; Sophie Oberndorfer, second in freestyle and third in breaststroke; Lilly Pruitt, first in breaststroke, fourth in freestyle and sixth in 14 and younger girls backstroke; Alaina Rogers, fourth, breaststroke; Ellie Suber, fifth in girls 14 and younger backstroke; Kennedy Temple, fourth in backstroke.

14 and younger boys

Dalton Regehr, Jaxson Overacker, Evan Shupe and Charlie Messinger, second in freestyle relay; Jaxson Overacker, Cody Kesinger, Alex Lungu and Caden Silvas, second, medley relay; Cody Kesinger, third, butterfly, fourth in freestyle and breaststroke and sixth in backstroke; Alex Lungu, first in butterfly and backstroke and second in freestyle; Jaxson Overacker, fifth, butterfly; Dalton Regehr, sixth, butterfly; Evan Shupe, fifth in breaststroke.

14 and younger girls

Aza Wingerter, Mikayla Myers-Arenth, Abby Vick and Macy Geiger, second, freestyle relay; Macy Geiger, Aza Wingerter, Mallory Dick and Brilei Hendrix, second, medley relay; Sarah Barncord, second in freestyle and fourth in backstroke; Brilei Hendrix, fourth in breaststroke and sixth in butterfly; Mikayla Myers-Arenth – first in Breaststroke, third in freestyle and fifth in butterfly; Abby Vick, fourth in butterfly and fifth in breaststroke; Aza Wingerter, second in butterfly and third in backstroke.

18 and younger

Dylan Graham, Kirstin Stemmons, Harlei Hendrix and Alex Falk, second in freestyle relay; Scott Vick, Kyle Chambers, Harlei Hendrix and Arianna Myers-Arenth, second in medley relay.

18 and younger boys

Josh Bosley, second in backstroke and fourth in butterfly and breaststroke; Hunter Calovich, fifth in freestyle and sixth in breaststroke; Kyle Chambers, first in breaststroke, second in freestyle and third in butterfly; Jon Derzinski, sixth in butterfly; Alex Falk, first in butterfly and backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Dylan Graham, third in backstroke and sixth in freestyle; Aaron Plaschka, fourth in backstroke; Scott Vick – fifth in Breaststroke

18 and younger girls

Jordyn Bosley, first in freestyle, second in butterfly and third in breaststroke; Katelin Glezen, sixth in backstroke; Harlei Hendrix, fourth in breaststroke; Arianna Myers-Arenth, fourth in freestyle and breaststroke and fifth in butterfly; Kirstin Stemmons, third in butterfly and fourth in backstroke; Theona Vaughn, fourth in butterfly and fifth in backstroke and breaststroke.