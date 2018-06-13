Archive for Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Work agreements approved at Tonganoxie school board meeting
June 13, 2018
The board approved work agreements for new hires in the district.
Employees approved Monday were: Joshua Fahlgren. Tonganoxie High School/Tonganoxie Middle School physical education, replacing David Hillmon; Fahlgren, THS assistant football coach; David Schmidt, THS special education para; David Frese, THS boys soccer assistant coach, replacing Gary Richmond; Mike Weston, grounds and maintenance, replacing Kyle Cobb; Tracey Waldeier, class sponsor; Andrea Bradfield, TMS at-risk reading teacher, increased from half-time to full-time; Tyler Hall, TES physical education, replacing Juliet Ford; Lori Wilson, accounts payable; Courtney Wagner, TES school nurse, replacing Stephanie Hebert.
