John Bretthauer will be the newest member of the Tonganoxie Recreation Commission board.

The City Council approved, 2-1, to appoint Bretthauer to the TRC board. Curtis Oroke made the motion and Dave Bennett the second.

Loralee Stevens voted against the nomination, while Rocky Himpel abstained because Bretthauer is his nephew. The council’s fifth member, Kara Reed, was absent from the meeting.

TRC had given the recommendation of Lisa Large to a new term at the last council meeting, as Large had been serving the unexpired term of LeAnn Bond on the TRC board.

Himpel wanted more research into the process of nominations and preferred a more open process that allowed community members to apply for various commissions and boards.

In the end, the council determined the appointment.

Howard K. Brewington also applied for the open position.

Stevens said all were worthy candidates. Her personal experience was with Large and her willingness to jump in to help keep the St. Patrick’s Parade going several years ago.

Bretthauer talked about his experience with organizing winter open gym for TRC and other connections and resources with tournaments and tournament organizers elsewhere.

He would like to implement an overnight softball tournament like McLouth does and offer more competitive sports through TRC.

Oroke and Bennett agreed with a push for competitive opportunities. Bennett also said he wanted to see “more new blood” on city boards and commissions.

TRC is associated with both the city and the school district and has board members from both entities.