Ordinance on sellf-service storage passes Tonganoxie City Council

By Shawn Linenberger

June 22, 2018

The council voted, 3-1, for an ordinance that allows for self-service storage in the general business district.

Council Member Rocky Himpel cast the dissenting vote. Council Member Kara Reed was absent.

