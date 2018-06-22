Archive for Friday, June 22, 2018
Ordinance on sellf-service storage passes Tonganoxie City Council
June 22, 2018
The council voted, 3-1, for an ordinance that allows for self-service storage in the general business district.
Council Member Rocky Himpel cast the dissenting vote. Council Member Kara Reed was absent.
