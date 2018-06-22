The council approved five more fireworks stands for this year’s July 4 holiday season.

The additional stands approved Monday were Anthony R. Miller/Sacred Heart Catholic Church Youth Group (1100 West St.), Rockstar Fireworks (325 E. U.S. Highway 24-40), Trieb’s T-Town No. 1 (420 Stone Creek), Trieb’s T-Town No. 2 (105 E Fifth St.) and J’s Fireworks, Inc. (205 E U.S. 24-40).

Sale and discharge of fireworks in Tonganoxie can be done 8 a.m.-11 p.m. June 30-July 4.