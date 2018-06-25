Archive for Monday, June 25, 2018

Open house for Tonganoxie youth activity center is Saturday

By Shawn Linenberger

June 25, 2018

There will be an open house Saturday for the new Tonganoxie Youth Activity Center.

The open house will be 10-11 a.m. June 30 at the center, which is in the former Jewel on Main building on the northeast corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Tonganoxie.

Organizers will have a short presentation outlining immediate plans. A question-and-answer session will follow, along with suggestions of ideas for the center.

For more information, contact Randy McDonald at 913-909=9100 or randy@imn2ku.com.

