There will be an open house Saturday for the new Tonganoxie Youth Activity Center.

The open house will be 10-11 a.m. June 30 at the center, which is in the former Jewel on Main building on the northeast corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown Tonganoxie.

Organizers will have a short presentation outlining immediate plans. A question-and-answer session will follow, along with suggestions of ideas for the center.

For more information, contact Randy McDonald at 913-909=9100 or randy@imn2ku.com.