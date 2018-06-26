Tonganoxie youths will get the chance to tout their green thumbs with the Sunflower Growing Contest.

The community will have its second annual Sunflower Stroll on Labor Day Weekend to coincide with the blooming sunflower fields at Grinter Farms.

This year there’s a special contest for children based on a sunflower growing contest that took place years ago here in Tonganoxie through the 4-H clubs.

The contest is open to three age groups: Age 6 and younger, Ages 7-10 and Ages 11-14.

Compete in one or more of the following categories: Tallest Plant, Biggest Sunflower Head; Most Unusual. Ribbons will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place entries in each category for each age group.

The rules are simple.

Seeds must be planted on July 9 or later. No seeds can be planted earlier than July 9. Come by at 1 p.m. Sept. 3 (Labor Day) to the downtown pocket park at Fourth and Delaware streets.

Seeds and rules will be available for pick-up starting Sunday and continuing through July 8 at these three businesses in Tonganoxie:

• Ryan’s Public House, 622 E. Fourth St.: 2-7 p.m. Sunday, 5-7 p.m. July 7.

• Fun & Fabulous Floral, 420 E. Fourth St.: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and July 5-7.

• Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Museum, 201 W. Washington St. : 1-4 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 1-4 p.m. July 8.

For questions, call Kris Roberts at 913-704-7043 or Loralee Stevens at 816-520-0080.