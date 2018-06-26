The Tongie Tidal Waves had another big effort this past Friday.

The team defeated Leavenworth, 948-431, at Tonganoxie Water Park.

This Friday marks the final meet of the season. The team again is at home, with a 7:30 p.m. start time Friday at Tonganoxie Water Park.

The event is expected to go until 11:30 p.m. or noon.

In three previous meets, one on the road and two at home, the Tidal Waves are undefeated.

Here are results from the meet against Leavenworth:

6 and younger boys and girls

Elsie Rochel, Nolan Gepner, Elis Jaeger and Sylas Lungu, first , freestyle relay; Easton Wylie, Carter Brooks, Gehrig Eastes, and Ryan Workman, second, freestyle relay; Carter Brooks, fourth in freestyle; Gehrig Eastes, second in backstroke and sixth in freestyle; Nolan Gepner, fifth in freestyle; Sylas Lungu, first in freestyle and backstroke, first in boys 8 and younger butterfly and fourth in boys 8 and younger breast stroke; and Easton Wylie, third in freestyle and fourth in backstroke.

6 and younger girls

Elsie Rochel, second in freestyle and backstroke; and Ryan Workman, first in freestyle and backstroke.

8 and younger boys

Brennin Rhoads, Grif Dean, Elijah Weatherford and Jackson Barker, first in freestyle relay; Mark Sousa, Jaxen Lansing, Lane Kesinger and Emmitt Budy, second in freestyle relay; Gabriel Meitler, Silas Lungu, Elijah Weatherford and Rylan Strahm, first in medley relay; Jacob Falgren, Axton Kramer, Reed Rochel and Jackson Barker, second in medley relay; Jackson Barker, fifth in freestyle; Grif Dean , fifth in Backstroke and Breast stroke; Jacob Falgren, first in backstroke and sixth in freestyle; Axton Kramer, fifth in butterfly; Jaxen Lansing, fourth in backstroke; Gabriel Meitler, first in freestyle, second in butterfly and third in breast stroke; Gavin Overacker, third in butterfly and fourth in freestyle; Brennin Rhoads, second in backstroke; and Rylan Strahm, first in individual medley, second in breast stroke, third in freestyle and fourth in butterfly.

8 and younger girls

Charlee Norman, Adlen Johnson, Brooke Nihart and Jaia Bosley, first in freestyle relay; Alden Johnson, Brooke Nihart, Sydney Kirchoff and Marissa Dick, first in medley relay; Addison Anderson, third in freestyle, butterfly, breast stroke and individual medley; Marisa Dick, second in individual medley, fourth in freestyle, fifth in butterfly and breast stroke; Alexis Igleheart, second in freestyle and butterfly and fourth in breast stroke; Adlen Johnson, second in backstroke; and Sydney Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly, breast stroke and individual medley; and Brooke Nihart, third in backstroke.

10 and younger boys

Joshua Duvall, Camden Overacker, Lucien Brockoff and Andrew Norman, first in freestyle relay; Joshua Duvall, Hunter Nihart, Camden Overacker, and Hayden Overmiller, first in medley relay; Lucien Brockoff, fifth in backstroke and breast stroke; Joshua Duvall, second in backstroke and fourth in freestyle and butterfly; Hunter Grantham, second in freestyle and individual medley, and third in butterfly and breast stroke; Hunter Nihart, first in freestyle, breast stroke and individual medley and second in butterfly; Andrew Norman, second in breast stroke and third in freestyle; and Camden Overacker, third in backstroke and fourth in breast stroke; Gavin Rhoads, first in butterfly and backstroke and fifth in freestyle.

10 and younger girls

Ava Barker, Samantha Reischman, Addy Schooler and Grace Weatherford, second in freestyle relay; Jaiden Jaeger, Maddie Pruitt, Ella Pruitt and Baylie Igleheart, first in medley relay; Ava Barker, second in butterfly and third in individual medley; Addie Dean, sixth in breast stroke; Olivia Erwin, fourth in freestyle; Baylie Igleheart, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and second in breast stroke; Jaiden Jaeger, fifth in backstroke; and Kennedy Kramer, sixth in individual medley; Ella Pruitt, fifth in butterfly; Maddie Pruitt, fifth in breast stroke; Samantha Reischman, sixth in backstroke; Hadley Regehr, fifth in individual medley; and Addy Schooler, sixth in butterfly.

12 and younger boys

Luke Nicholson, Silas Kirchoff, Hudson Strahm and Luke Kesinger, first in freestyle relay; Gavin Shupe, Ethan Tripe, Silas Kirchoff, and Luke Kesinger, first in medley relay; Logan Anderson, first in backstroke, and fifth in freestyle and butterfly; Joseph Duvall, sixth in backstroke; Garrett Edwards, second in butterfly; Luke Kesinger, second in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Silas Kirchoff, first in freestyle, butterfly and individual medley and second in breast stroke; Aiden Lowe, third in freestyle, fifth in individual medley and sixth in breast stroke; Luke Nickolson, second in individual medley, fourth in butterfly and sixth in freestyle; Mason Schooler, fifth in backstroke; Gavin Shupe, first in breast stroke and sixth in individual medley; Hudson Strahm, second in freestyle, and third in butterfly, breast stroke, and individual medley; and Ethan Tripe, fourth in breast stroke.

12 and younger girls

Santi Garcia, Alaina Rogers, Mallory Dick and Taylor Igleheart, first in freestyle relay; Lilly Pruitt, Alaina Rogers, Harley Baker and Maisyn Lilly, first in medley relay; Cale Anderson, fifth in backstroke; Mallory Dick, fifth in freestyle and sixth in butterfly; Santi Garcia, third in butterfly, fourth in individual medley and sixth in freestyle; Brette Hayden, fifth in breast stroke and individual medley; Taylor Igleheart, second in backstroke and fourth in freestyle; Maisyn Lilly, first in freestyle and individual medley, second in butterfly and fourth in breast stroke; Sophie Oberndorfer, third in freestyle and breast stroke and fourth in butterfly; Lilly Pruitt, first in breast stroke and second in freestyle and individual medley; Alaina Rogers, fourth in backstroke and sixth in breast stroke; Ellie Suber, first in backstroke and third in individual medley; and Kennedy Unruh, first in butterfly.

14 and younger boys

Dakota Keeton, Jaxson Overacker, Charlie Messinger and Cody Kesinger, second in freestyle relay; Evan Shupe, Max Plaschka, Alex Lungu and Aiden Tripe, second in medley relay; Dakota Keeton, sixth in individual medley; Cody Kesinger, fourth in freestyle and sixth in butterfly, backstroke and breast stroke; Alex Lungu, first in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley and second in freestyle; Jaxson Overacker, fifth in butterfly and breast stroke; Max Plaschka, sixth in freestyle; and Dalton Regehr, fifth in backstroke and Individual medley.

14 and younger girls

Mikayla Myers-Arenth, Brilei Hendrix, Sarah Barncord and Kristi Chambers, first in freestyle relay; Brilei Hendrix, Mikayla Myers-Arenth, Abby Vick and Sarah Barncord, first in medley relay; Sarah Barncord, first in freestyle and butterfly and second in backstroke; Kristi Chambers, fifth in backstroke, breast stroke and individual medley; Macy Geiger, fourth in breast stroke and sixth in individual medley; Brilei Hendrix, second in breast stroke, fifth in freestyle and sixth in butterfly; Mikayla Myers-Arenth, first in breast stroke and individual medley, third in freestyle and fifth in butterfly; Abby Vick, third in breast stroke and fourth in butterfly and individual medley; and Aza Wingerter, second in freestyle and third in butterfly, backstroke and individual medley.

18 and younger

Braxton Shupe, Scott Vick, Theona Vaughn and Arianna Myers-Arenth, second in freestyle relay; Alex Falk, Scott Vick, Kirstin Stemmons and Alexis Glezen, second in medley relay.

18 and younger boys

Josh Bosley, third in backstroke and breast stroke and sixth in freestyle; Hunter Calovich, first in backstroke, third in freestyle and butterfly and sixth in breast stroke; Kyle Chambers, first in individual medley; Alex Falk, second in individual medley; Dylan Graham, sixth in butterfly; Griffin Overacker, second in backstroke, fifth in butterfly and sixth in individual medley; Braxton Shupe, fourth in butterfly, and fifth in freestyle, breast stroke and individual medley; and Scott Vick, second in freestyle and breast stroke and fourth in individual medley.

18 and younger girls

Elizabeth Funk, second in freestyle, butterfly and breast stroke and third in backstroke and individual medley; Katelin Glezen, sixth in backstroke; Harlei Hendrix, fourth in breast stroke; Arianna Myers-Arenth, fifth in freestyle and breast stroke and sixth in butterfly and individual medley; Kirstin Stemmons, fourth in butterfly and individual medley, fifth in backstroke and sixth in breast stroke and Theona Vaughn, fifth in butterfly and individual medley.