Holiday closing

The Linwood Community Library will be closed Wednesday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

There will also be no special Summer Reading programs during the week.

Teen advice wanted

The Linwood Library is seeking the opinions of youths ages 12 and older on what the library could do to improve its services for the teenage audience.

The library will have four different Teen Summits throughout July (July 5, July 7, July 20 and July 31) so that any teen who would like to come and offer ideas may do so.



Those interested can call the library at 913-301-3686 and talk to Mike, the director, or check out the website in the teen section for more information: linwoodlibrary.org/teenevents.html.

Teen anime drawing club time change

The Linwood Library has changed the time of its teen anime drawing club.

The club meets 12:30-2 p.m. the final Saturday of each month. An artist is currently there each month to help guide participants and work on their drawing interests. No registration required.