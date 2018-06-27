Archive for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
McLouth Happenings: Library calendar; July 4 festivities; pancake fundraiser; volleyball camp
June 27, 2018
Library calendar
• July 2-6: There will be no activities or computer classes
• July 9, 16, 23, 30: Computer class at 11 a.m.
• July 11: Story time at 10 a.m.; movie: “Peter Rabbit” at 3 p.m.
• July 13: Craft Day at 2 p.m.
• July 18: Story Time at 10 a.m.; Movie: “Tomb Raider” at 3 p.m.
• July 20: Summer Reading Wrap Up Party 2 p.m.
• July 25: Story Time at 10 a.m.
July 4 festivities
McLouth’s Fourth of July Fireworks Display will begin at dusk (approximately 9:30 p.m.).
The best viewing will be from the Stan Braksick Sports Complex, sitting in the bleachers, looking east toward Rose Park.
No personal fireworks are allowed.
Enjoy an evening of family fun.
Sponsored by McLouth Recreation Commission, City of McLouth and McLouth Fire Department.
Pancake fundraiser
The annual McLouth Fire Department Pancake Feed fundraiser will be 6:30 a.m.-noon July 7 at the McLouth Fire House.
They’ll be serving up pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and bacon. Money raised goes toward training, equipment and other items for firefighters. Sponsored by McLouth/District No. 9 fire departments.
Food in when school’s out
The Summer Food Service Program provides meals for children ages 18 and younger during the long summer vacation.
The nearest SFSP site is Tonganoxie Elementary School, 1180 S. East St., Tonganoxie. Serving dates are 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 20.
Go to kn-eat.org, click on “Summer Food Service Program”, then click on “USDA Summer Meal Site Map” for a drop-down list of sites. locations. When you click on the location site it will bring up the address, serving times and a phone number.
Summer volleyball camp
McLouth volleyball camp for youths entering grades 3-6 will be 10 a.m.-noon July 25-27 in the Gold Gymnasium.
— Please submit McLouth Community information, announcements, and upcoming events to Beverly Muzzy: mclouthhappenings@gmail.com or 913-796-6935.
