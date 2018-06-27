Archive for Wednesday, June 27, 2018
Tonganoxie Library bingo winners for June 25 announced
June 27, 2018
Residents gathered June 11 for adult bingo at Tonganoxie Publiic Library.
Here are the winners: Janice Moore, Terry Willis, Linda Linnemann (2), Sandra Redding (3), Lois Covey, Rosie Oelschlaeger, Kay Bundy (2), Linda Hemphill, Patty Szini, Dorothy Resco, Sharon Faherty, and Marilyn Oxley.
Blackout winners were Mildred Crouse, Don Fuhlhage and Richard Moore.
