Archive for Thursday, March 1, 2018
Linwood News: Teen anime night; annual meeting; Eagles of Kansas; Bingo Night
March 1, 2018
Teen anime movie
The Linwood Community Library will show the anime movie “Princess Mononoke” from Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The movie will be shown after library hours with snacks and drinks provided and is for youth ages 13 and older.
Annual meeting
The public is invited to a special annual meeting at the Linwood Community Library.
The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the purpose of reviewing the previous year and the election of board officers.
Eagles of Kansas
The Linwood Community Library will bring Prairie Park Nature Center to the library.
The program will start at noon March 10 at the library. Live birds will be at the library for the Eagles of Kansas program. Meet the bald and golden eagles of Kansas and learn about the past and present status of these magnificent birds, their role as symbols in world cultures and their role in nature as apex predators. The program is open to all ages.
Bingo Night
The Linwood Development Corporation will host a bingo night next weekend.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the Linwood Community Building. Game play will run from 6-9 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10, and there will be prizes and concessions.
More like this story
- Linwood News
- The Columnists: Jarbalo Jottings, Linwood News and McLouth Happenings
- Linwood News: Hayride, early childhood screening, movie night and Bluegrass show
- Tonganoxie Public Library picks winning name for humongous teddy bear
- Linwood News: Bingo night Saturday; hydrant flushing reminder; breakout at library; fall garden exchange
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment