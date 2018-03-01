Teen anime movie

The Linwood Community Library will show the anime movie “Princess Mononoke” from Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The movie will be shown after library hours with snacks and drinks provided and is for youth ages 13 and older.

Annual meeting

The public is invited to a special annual meeting at the Linwood Community Library.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the purpose of reviewing the previous year and the election of board officers.

Eagles of Kansas

The Linwood Community Library will bring Prairie Park Nature Center to the library.

The program will start at noon March 10 at the library. Live birds will be at the library for the Eagles of Kansas program. Meet the bald and golden eagles of Kansas and learn about the past and present status of these magnificent birds, their role as symbols in world cultures and their role in nature as apex predators. The program is open to all ages.

Bingo Night

The Linwood Development Corporation will host a bingo night next weekend.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. March 10 at the Linwood Community Building. Game play will run from 6-9 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $10, and there will be prizes and concessions.