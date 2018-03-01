Area youths still have some time to get their dodgeball teams together for a big tournament in late March.

Tonganoxie High School’s Project Grad again is sponsoring the Tonganoxie Community Dodgeball Tournament on March 31 at the THS east gymnasium.

The tournament will run 10 a.m.-noon for middle school teams, while the high school/adult tournament will be 1-4 p.m.

Middle school tournament check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. that day, while the high school/adult check-in will be noon-1 p.m.

Cost is $15 per person for middle school and $20 per person for high school/adult teams for the six-person teams. Participants also will receive a T-shirt.

Team entry forms are due in the THS main office by Feb. 26. Concessions will be sold at the tournament. Admission for spectators will be $2.

All proceeds will go toward Project Grad. For more information, email rocky3752@yahoo.com or debrastaatz@yahoo.com.