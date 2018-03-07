Archive for Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Piper ends THS basketball seasons

Tonganoxie basketball

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie basketball

By Shawn Linenberger

March 7, 2018

The Tonganoxie High boys basketball team had a shot at the upset Friday in a Class 4A Division I substate game against Piper.

THS got out to a slow start, falling behind, 13-5, in the first quarter. But the Chieftains chipped away at the lead, closing the gap the next two quarters. The game headed into the final quarter with the Pirates clinging to a 35-32 lead.

It was a rough fourth quarter, though, that did the Chieftains in. Piper outscored THS, 22-7, and Piper escaped with a 57-39 victory at Basehor-Linwood High School.

The tough loss ended Tonganoxie’s season at 5-15 overall. The Chieftains were the No. 3 seed in the four-team tournament, with Atchison being the No. 4 seed.

No. 2 Piper went on to defeat No. 1 Basehor-Linwood, 64-62, in overtime in the substate finals. BLHS ended its season at 16-6, while Piper improved to 15-6.

The Pirates will be the No. 6 seed Thursday when the 4A D-I boys state tournament gets started at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina. Piper takes on No. 3 Andover Central (17-4) at 4:45 p.m. Thursday

Other quarterfinal games are No. 1 McPhem rson (20-1) vs. No. 8 Spring Hill (14-8) at 6:30 p.m., No. 4 Arkansas City (17-5) against No. 5 Wamego (16-5) at 8:15 p.m. and No. 2 Bishop Miege (19-3) against No. 7 Labette County (15-7) at 3 p.m. Semifinals are 4:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday and finals at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.[;.w

Undefeated Piper ends THS girls’ season

The Tonganoxie High girls had the tall task of taking on the top-seeded and undefeated Piper girls in their 4A D-I substate matchup Thursday.

The upset bid just wasn’t to be, as Piper won the game, 58-11. Tonganoxie’s season ended at 6-15, while Piper went on to win the substate title with a 62-45 victory against No. 2 Basehor-Linwood. BLHS’ season ended at 11-11.

Piper is the No. 1 seed at state in what looks to be a loaded field on paper. The top four seeds have two losses or fewer.. PHS (21-0) will play No. 8 Paola (11-11) at 3 p.m. today at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

No. 4 Bishop Miege (20-2) takes on No. 5 Towanda Circle (18-4) at 4:45 p.m. and then No. 2 Labette County (21-1) faces No. 7 Wellington (14-8) at 6:30 p.m. No. 3 McPherson (20-1) takes on No. 6 Augusta (15-6) in the late game at 8:15 p.m. Semifinals are 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday and finals are at 4 p.m. Saturday.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment