The Tonganoxie High powerlifting team got a final competition in before state this past weekend.

The Chieftains traveled Feb. 24 to Horton for an 11-team powerlifting meet.

Tonganoxie placed fifth on the girls side, while McLouth also participated, taking 11th.

Basehor-Linwood won the meet with 92 points, while Horton scored 46 for second. Washburn Rural took third with 36 and Bonner Springs fourth with 27.

THS was just behind BSHS with 25, while Royal Valley scored 18 for sixth and Jefferson County North 16 for seventh.

Leavenworth was eighth (15), Mill Valley ninth (10) and Piper 10th (4).

McLouth scored 1 point at the meet.

On the boys side, Tonganoxie placed ninth and McLouth 11th out of 12 teams.

Bonner Springs won the meet with 113 points, well ahead of powerhouse Basehor-Linwood, which scored 76. Wasbhurn Rural placed third (51) and Leavenworrth fourth with 46.

JCN took fifth (33), Piper sixth (21) and Royal Valley seventh (18). Horton tied Royal Valley for seventh with 18. THS and Meade tied for ninth and then McLouth scored seven for 11th.

Pleasant Ridge scored 1 point for 12th.

Tonganoxie will travel Saturday to Clay Center for the 4A state powerlifting championships.

Clay Center has been the state site since 2014.

Abilene was the state site in 2006 and 2010-13, while Basehor-Linwood hosted the 4A state championships in 2009. Clearwater was the host in 2008 and Council Grove in 2007.

THS was state runner-up in 2015 and 2016 on the girls side, while the Chieftains tied McPherson for second in 2017 for the boys.

Basehor-Linwood has dominated the sport the last several years. BLHS has won eight straight state boys titles, dating back to 2010. The BLHS girls have won 10 straight. The BLHS boys also were runner-up in 2008 and 2009.

Russell was the last boys team other than BLHS to win a title. RHS won it in 2007, 2008 and 2009. Abilene won titles 2004-06.

Before BLHS became a dynasty on the girls side, Abilene had won five straight from 2003-07.