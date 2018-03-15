Archive for Thursday, March 15, 2018

Lunch event to acquaint Tonganoxie with proposed luxury RV resort

By Shawn Linenberger

March 15, 2018

Local residents are invited to join for lunch and discussion about a proposed development for a luxury RV resort.

Hoefer Wysocki Architecture, along with Red Circle Development, is offering a community conversation about the proposed commercial and resort development in Tonganoxie.

The event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24 at Kane Family Farm, 17791 Chieftain Road. Development details, coach tours and lunch will be provided. Anyone interested in attending the event should RSVP to renee.Pitts@hoeferwysocki.com or call 913-307-3700 before March 22.

The development, known as Lakeside Luxury RV Resort, would be on the north side of U.S. Highway 24-40 east of the Stone Creek subdivision on the east side of Tonganoxie. Prospects of such a resort first surfaced in 2016.

