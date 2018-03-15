Archive for Thursday, March 15, 2018
Lunch event to acquaint Tonganoxie with proposed luxury RV resort
March 15, 2018
Local residents are invited to join for lunch and discussion about a proposed development for a luxury RV resort.
Hoefer Wysocki Architecture, along with Red Circle Development, is offering a community conversation about the proposed commercial and resort development in Tonganoxie.
The event will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 24 at Kane Family Farm, 17791 Chieftain Road. Development details, coach tours and lunch will be provided. Anyone interested in attending the event should RSVP to renee.Pitts@hoeferwysocki.com or call 913-307-3700 before March 22.
The development, known as Lakeside Luxury RV Resort, would be on the north side of U.S. Highway 24-40 east of the Stone Creek subdivision on the east side of Tonganoxie. Prospects of such a resort first surfaced in 2016.
