All-Kaw Valley League wrestling list includes handful of Tonganoxie team members
March 21, 2018
Tonganoxie High had several wrestlers make the final all-Kaw Valley League team.
First-team selections were Aiden McClellan (126), Korbin Riedel (138) and Caden Searcy (160). Second-team selections were Gad Huseman (152) and Connor Searcy (195). Honorable mention were Hunter Harris (113), Patterson Starcher (145), Justin Hand (170), Devin Duncan (182) and Brent Caray (220).
