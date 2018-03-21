Tonganoxie High had several wrestlers make the final all-Kaw Valley League team.

First-team selections were Aiden McClellan (126), Korbin Riedel (138) and Caden Searcy (160). Second-team selections were Gad Huseman (152) and Connor Searcy (195). Honorable mention were Hunter Harris (113), Patterson Starcher (145), Justin Hand (170), Devin Duncan (182) and Brent Caray (220).