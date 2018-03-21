Baker named new principal at Basehor Intermediate

The USD 458 Board of Education approved Garold Baker as principal at Basehor Intermediate School for the 2018-19 school year at the board’s February meeting, according to the district website.

Baker will become the building’s instructional leader after holding the assistant principal/athletic director role at BLMS for the last three years. He will take over for Mrs. Teri Boyd, who has been with the District for 17 years, and is retiring at the end of the school year.

Baker earned his bachelor’s in PE/health in 1990 from Fort Hays State University and accepted his first full-time teaching position with Tipton Catholic High School in Tipton teaching PE, health, strength and conditioning and science. After five years in Tipton,

Baker moved to the Kansas City area and accepted a position with Bonner Springs High School teaching, while working on his master’s in educational administration through Emporia State University. After serving as a district activities/athletic director position in Bonner Springs, Baker went to the Turner School District for seven years in administration, then joined the Basehor-Linwood School District in 2015 as assistant principal/athletics director at Basehor-Linwood Middle School.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Basehor Intermediate team!” Baker said in the district article. “I look forward to working with staff and parents to ensure the best education possible for our students.”

Superintendent David Howard weighed in on the hire.

Community garden plots available

Plots at the Basehor Community Garden, which is in its seventh year of existence, are now available for the 2018 growing season.

Last year, organizers started to convert the 10x21 ground plots into new 5x10 raised beds. Officials plan to do the same again this spring. Plot sizes available in 2018 will be 1-4x8 for $15 or 2-5x10 raised beds for $25.

The garden still will have a few 10x21 ground plots, but they have already been reserved for the people who had them last year.

Garden members have access to water on site as well as usage of the storage shed for garden tools. Plots are available for individuals and groups and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone interested in reserving a plot can visit the city’s website and look under the Parks Department where you will find Parks/Community Garden form or contact the Basehor PRIDE Community Garden Chairman, Lew Lewis at 913-662-7100 or via email at lew.lewis23@gmail.com.

“The hiring committee, made up of classified staff, teachers and administrators, were impressed with Mr. Baker’s vision for Basehor Intermediate along with his enthusiasm and leadership abilities,” Superintendent David Howard said. “He brings a wealth of administrative experience, hard work and knowledge with him.”

Baker officially will take over Aug. 1.