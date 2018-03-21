Archive for Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Huseman represents Tonganoxie High at all-star wrestling event

Tonganoxie High wrestlers, from top left to bottom, Gad Huseman, Connor Searcy, Patterson Starcher and Korbin Riedel, display their championship brackets after winning their respective weight divisions.THS will be sending seven wrestlers total Friday to Salina for the two-day Class 4A state tournament.

Contributed photo. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

March 21, 2018

Tonganoxie High’s Gad Huseman had one more opportunity to compete as a high school wrestler last week at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The senior participated March 6 in the Blue Chip Metro Classic at KCKCC.

Huseman competed in the 145-pound weight class for Team Kansas against Nick Bollinger from Smithville, Mo. The senior lost a hard-fought match to Bollinger, but his team came out victorious with a 38-15 dual victory against Team Missouri.

Huseman finished his decorated high school career with a 32-3 record this past month. He placed fourth at the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The finsih helped Tonganoxie to a fourth-place finish as a team, the program’s best finish in school history.

He also was one of five Chieftains to medal, which was another program best.

Huseman went 2-1 on the first day of state, pinning El Dorado sophomore Kai Wernili (27-17) by fall and then Ottawa senior Jared Parenti (38-7) by 5-2 decision before dropping an 8-2 decision to McPherson junior Scott Radke (40-3).

On Day 2, Huseman lost to Chanute senior Gage Leedy by fall (3:28) in the consolation finals. Leedy finished the season 38-7.

