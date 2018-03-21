Tonganoxie High’s Gad Huseman had one more opportunity to compete as a high school wrestler last week at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The senior participated March 6 in the Blue Chip Metro Classic at KCKCC.

Huseman competed in the 145-pound weight class for Team Kansas against Nick Bollinger from Smithville, Mo. The senior lost a hard-fought match to Bollinger, but his team came out victorious with a 38-15 dual victory against Team Missouri.

Huseman finished his decorated high school career with a 32-3 record this past month. He placed fourth at the Class 4A State Wrestling Championships at Tony’s Pizza Events Center. The finsih helped Tonganoxie to a fourth-place finish as a team, the program’s best finish in school history.

He also was one of five Chieftains to medal, which was another program best.

Huseman went 2-1 on the first day of state, pinning El Dorado sophomore Kai Wernili (27-17) by fall and then Ottawa senior Jared Parenti (38-7) by 5-2 decision before dropping an 8-2 decision to McPherson junior Scott Radke (40-3).

On Day 2, Huseman lost to Chanute senior Gage Leedy by fall (3:28) in the consolation finals. Leedy finished the season 38-7.