Linwood Easter Egg Hunt

The city of Linwood is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

This year’s hunt is open to youths 0-12 years of age. The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. at the city park. The Easter Bunny will be available. Make sure to bring a basket for the hunt!

Making bath products

The Linwood Library will offer a program on making bath bombs and bath salts next week.

The program will be 6:30 p.m. March 29 at the library.

Registration is required to attend. Each participant will make two bath bombs and salts that are rose-scented with dried rose petals. Register by calling the library at 913-301-3686.

Easter basket event

The Friends of the Linwood Library are sponsoring an Easter Basket raffle fundraiser though March 29.

There are four available baskets full of goodies, such as stuffed animals and University of Kansas shirts and hoodies. They can be viewed inside the library where you can also purchase tickets to try to win a basket. The drawing will take place on March 29, although winners need not be present at the drawing.

All proceeds go to help support the library.



Kansas City Storm Chasers event

The Linwood Library will present a program by Kansas City Storm Chasers next month.

The program will start at noon April 7 at the library. The group will talk weather adventures, severe weather, as well as give participants a chance to see the storm vehicle and equipment.