Easter Egg Hunt coming March 31

The McLouth Kiwanis Club is sponsoring this year’s McLouth Easter Egg Hunt, which will start at 10 a.m. March 31 at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

Other events coming up in McLouth are the Patriots Parade on April 21, McLouth BBQ Contest on June 2 and a fireworks display on July 4.

Patriots Day festivities coming next month

McLouth’s 20th Annual Patriots Day Parade is a month away.

This year’s festivities are to take place starting at 1 p.m. April 21 in downtown McLouth.

Please send your entry information by e-mail to kscsr1@gmail.com or mail your entry information as soon as possible to Candace Braksick, P.O. Box 261, McLouth 66054.

2018 Patriots Day Parade Entry Information:

Name;

E-mail address: (if you have one);

Mailing Address;

Type of Entry and Number of People;

Please give some information about your entry for the announcer.

We look forward to seeing you on April 21. A meal will be provided by the Kiwanis Club for parade participants.

Please let us know by April 14 how many participants with your entry will be eating with us.

For further information, contact Cliff Weeks: weeksc65@gmail.com, 913-796-6330; or Candace Braksick: kscsr1@gmail.com, 785)865-6632.

Sponsored by City of McLouth, McLouth Recreation Commission, McLouth Kiwanis and McLouth Fire Department.

Scholarships available to MHS seniors

McLouth High School seniors are encouraged to apply for 13 scholarships to be awarded to the Class of 2018.

Deadline for most scholarships is in April. For more about the scholarships, visit mclouth.org.