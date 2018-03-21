Tonganoxie and McLouth teams got the spring season started with the first practices of the year Feb. 26.

Slowly but surely, those teams are playing their season openers.

The Tonganoxie High girls soccer team opened the season Thursday with a road contest at future Pioneer League foe Louisburg.

The Wildcats proved to be too much for the Chieftains, as LHS made a 2-0 halftime lead stick for the victory.

Teams did not play this week, which is spring break throughout the area.

However, next week all Tonganoxie teams will have gotten their first taste of competition against an opponent not wearing the same uniforms.

THS baseball doesn’t get started until Monday when the Chieftains take on Jeff West at home at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds in a junior varsity matchup. THS opens the varsity season Tuesday in Meriden against Jeff West. Girls soccer’s home opener is that day against Maranatha Academy.

Chieftain softball opens Wednesday, March 28, at Spring Hill, THS golf March 29 at Bonner Springs and THS track March 30 at Junction City.

For McLouth baseball, the seasons starts Tuesday with a road contest against Kansas City Christian. The Bulldogs then are on the road March 29 at Wellsville.

The home opener will be April 5 against Osawatomie.

The team also competes against Rock Creek and Maur Hill-Mount Academy before playing teams in the Northeast Kansas League.

For the MHS softball team, the season also gets started Tuesday, as the Bulldogs take on Atchison. That doubleheader is on the road.

The Bulldogs then are at home March 29 against Basehor-Linwood.

The team potentially could take on Lawrence High on April 3 in McLouth. The team is at home April 5 and April 9 against Osawatomie and Troy respectively.

April 12 the team goes to Westmoreland to take on Rock Creek and then April 16 to Atchison to face Maur Hill.

Another road doubleheader is April 19 at Valley Falls and then the team is at home the rest of the regular season: April 26 against Marysville, April 30 against Oskaloosa and May 1 against Pleasant Ridge.

McLouth track gets going April 3 with a 4 p.m. start at the Oskaloosa Invitational.

The team hosts its home invitational April 6 (3 p.m.) and then is at the Atchison County Invitational (3:30 p.m.) April 10 in Effingham.

The Eudora Invitational (3 p.m.) is April 19 and the Silver Lake Invitational (3 p.m.) is April 24.

The team goes to the Easton area for a 3:45 p.m. meet April 30 at Pleasant Ridge and is at the Royal Valley Invitational (4 p.m.) May 3 in Hoyt.

The schedule finishes out with the Jefferson County North Invitational (3 p.m.) May 4 and the Northeast Kansas League Meet (3 p.m.) May 10 at Jackson Heights.

Regionals are May 18 and state is May 25-26 in Wichita.

Regional sites will be announced in the coming weeks for spring sports.