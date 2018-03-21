Archive for Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Tonganoxie High players make all-KVL basketball lists
March 21, 2018
Tonganoxie had two players make the all-Kaw Valley League basketball teams this year.
Morgan Brusven was honorable mention for the girls team and Mac Thompson honorable mention for the boys team.
The girls finished the season 5-16, while the boys went 4-17.
It was the final basketball season for the Kaw Valley League.
Tonganoxie, Piper and Bonner Springs all will compete in the Frontier League, while several other KVL teams will join a new conference with Leavenworth and other area schools.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie High girls, boys players make all-KVL teams
- Tonganoxie High cross country boys take 2nd, girls 3rd at final Kaw Valley League meet
- Tonganoxie High lands several on all-Kaw Valley League teams
- Tonganoxie High cross country boys nab 2nd, girls 3rd at final KVL meet
- Kaw Valley League's future in limbo; Tonganoxie could be headed to Frontier League
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment