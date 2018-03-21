Tonganoxie had two players make the all-Kaw Valley League basketball teams this year.

Morgan Brusven was honorable mention for the girls team and Mac Thompson honorable mention for the boys team.

The girls finished the season 5-16, while the boys went 4-17.

It was the final basketball season for the Kaw Valley League.

Tonganoxie, Piper and Bonner Springs all will compete in the Frontier League, while several other KVL teams will join a new conference with Leavenworth and other area schools.