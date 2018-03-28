Public works director Kent Heskett addressed the council about potential road improvement plans in the city for 2018.

Heskett presented a map showing areas that most are in need of renovations at this time.

He earmarked Graystone, South Park, Fall Creek Villas and Stone Creek, as well as a portion of Jackson Heights as areas to be updated. He also mentioned a portion of First Street and Village Street, but said those plans currently didn’t call for curb and gutter.

Diane Bretthauer, who lives in that neighborhood, voiced concerns that previous plans called for those streets to have curb and gutter.

City Manager George Brajkovic said Heskett’s proposed improvements fall in line with a comprehensive plan the city adopted earlier this year.

Brajkovic also noted that the proposed improvements were a proposal and not set in stone, so the council could look at making adjustments.