Tonganoxie USD 464 is having a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Elementary Library to appoint its newest board member.

Drew Overmiller, Shaleen Grabill, Rhonda Overacker, Stephanie Shupe and Mike Bogart have applied for the appointment, which came open when former board president Bryan Kemp stepped down. He cited his wife’s health as his reason for resigning.