School board to make appointment for open seat today

Tonganoxie USD 464 central office.

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

March 28, 2018

Tonganoxie USD 464 is having a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Elementary Library to appoint its newest board member.

Drew Overmiller, Shaleen Grabill, Rhonda Overacker, Stephanie Shupe and Mike Bogart have applied for the appointment, which came open when former board president Bryan Kemp stepped down. He cited his wife’s health as his reason for resigning.

