Archive for Wednesday, March 28, 2018
School board to make appointment for open seat today
March 28, 2018
Tonganoxie USD 464 is having a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Tonganoxie Elementary Library to appoint its newest board member.
Drew Overmiller, Shaleen Grabill, Rhonda Overacker, Stephanie Shupe and Mike Bogart have applied for the appointment, which came open when former board president Bryan Kemp stepped down. He cited his wife’s health as his reason for resigning.
More like this story
- Tonganoxie USD 464 has 1 applicant for board opening; hires and resignations; Statehouse candidate visits meeting
- Phillips withdraws self from consideration for Tonganoxie USD 464 superintendent position
- Tonganoxie School Board special meeting Thursday to cover potential LOB increase, freshman athletics
- Tonganoxie USD 464 special meeting tonight for superintendent search, teacher contract
- Tonganoxie USD 464 selects HVAC company from Lenexa for maintenance work
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment