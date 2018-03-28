Tonganoxie is accepting applications for the vacant City Council seat.

City Manager Geroge Brajkovic outlined the timeline for considering an appointee to take Jaime Lawson’s position on the council. Lawson announced his resignation from the council a few weeks ago, citing personal reasons for his decision.

An online application was posted Monday on the city’s website for anyone interested in applying for the vacant spot. Applications can be submitted online or residents can visit City Hall for a hard copy.

All applications are due 10 a.m. Friday so that they can be ready for consideration for this coming Monday’s City Council meeting. Brajkovic said April 21 is the appointment deadline.