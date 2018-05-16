A two-vehicle head on collision claimed the life of a McLouth man Tuesday on Kansas Highway 16.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the accident, which happened about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday on K-16 at Parallel Road.

According to reports, Daniel Crouse, 70, McLouth, was heading south on K-16 in a 2006 Ford F-150 truck when his vehicle collided head-on with a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that was headed north and reportedly trying to pass other traffic.

Crouse was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was a 15-year-old rural Tonganoxie boy.

After colliding, both vehicles spun into the ditch on the west side of K-16. Crouse’s vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

The rural Tonganoxie driver was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital with leg injuries.

Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Services, Tonganoxie Township Fire Department and the county coroner all were at the call.

The vehicles were towed from the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident. Reports didn't specify whether the drivers were wearing seat belts.