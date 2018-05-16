Archive for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Tonganoxie girls 4th at league track meet

The Tonganoxie HIgh track at Beatty Field is in need of replacing. School officials hope work can begin in May.

By Shawn Linenberger

May 16, 2018

Corinn Searcy got a gold medal for the girls team at league, as did the 4x400 team. Searcy placed first in the 400 with a 1:00.13 time, just ahead of teammate Sierra Staatz (1:00.55).

Staatz, Natalee Shepard, Timm and Searcy combined for a time of 4:09.7.

The 4x100 team set a new school record of 50.76. The team of Shepard, Searcy, Staatz and Trinity Touchton won silver.

Mia Bond took silver in the 800 with a 2:33.23 time. In the 100 hurdles, Cami Timm nabbed second (17.42).

In the high jump, Merkaia Khantaboury placed fourth (4-8). She also nabbed fourth in the triple jump (32-4.5), with Staatz taking sixth in the event (31-3).

Keagan Newberry brought in two silvers in throwing events.

She took second in the shot with a 33-9 throw and second in discus with a 99-1 throw.

The track teams next will make the long haul Friday to Clay Center for a Class 4A regional. The top four finishers in each event advance to state the next weekend in Wichita.

Field events start at 1 p.m. and prelims at 3 p.m. Friday in Clay Center.

