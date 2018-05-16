The Tonganoxie High golf team has a shot at winning a state title next week.

The Chieftains placed second in a tightly contested Class 4A Regional on Monday in Atchison.

Holton won the meet with a 345, while Tonganoxie and Basehor-Linwood each scored a 346.

Thanks to a tiebreaker, THS placed second and BLHS third at the regional.

Jeff West wasn’t far behind in fourth with 352.

Aidan McClellan led THS golfers with an 81 (40 on the front nine and 41 on the back nine). Jacob Hall was right behind with an 82 (43, 39).

Dylan Aitkens shot a 90 (44, 46), Bowan Jones a 93 (50, 43) and Gabriel Dutton a 98 (47, 51).

Jackson Vorbeck finished with a 104 for THS (49, 55).

McClellan placed third overall and Hall seventh for the Chieftains. Hall had a chance to get sixth, but finished second in a playoff against Hayden’s Mac Piles

Jeff West’s Preston Stanley won the regional with a 76.

Rounding out the rest of the regional field were Bonner Springs in fifth with a 367, Piper sixth (375), Holton seventh (382), Spring Hill eighth (388) and Bishop Miege ninth (393).

Other regional winners and runner-ups were Fort Scott and Ottawa (Anderson County regional), Chanute and Girard (Coffeyville), Wamego and Marysville (McPherson), Hays and Andale (Nickerson) and Andover Central and Wichita Trinity (Wellington).

The state meet will start at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Back-to-back KVL champs

Tonganoxie is leaving the KVL with a bang in golf.

THS won its second consecutive league title with a team title May 8 at Sunflower Hills Golf Course.

Jacob Hall also won the individual title with a 73 (36, 37). Vorbeck shot an 84 (41, 43), Dutton an 87 (43, 44), Aitkens an 89 (48, 41), McClellan a 90 and Jones a 95.

Tonganoxie shot a 333 as a team.