Archive for Monday, November 5, 2018

Tonganoxie Library story time to be at fire station Tuesday

Tonganoxie Deputy Fire Chief John Callaghan conducts weekly maintenance on one of the department's trucks Monday near the Tonganoxie City Fire Station. Area cities can find themselves competing with other local communities because of higher pay for its employees in fire, police, public works and other departments.

Enlarge photo.

Tonganoxie Deputy Fire Chief John Callaghan conducts weekly maintenance on one of the department's trucks Monday near the Tonganoxie City Fire Station. Area cities can find themselves competing with other local communities because of higher pay for its employees in fire, police, public works and other departments.

By Shawn Linenberger

November 5, 2018

Story time will have a special location Tuesday.

The Tonganoxie Public Library program will take place 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Tonganoxie City Fire Station., 825 E. Fourth St.

Parents can bring their children to the fire station for the special story time.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment