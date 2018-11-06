Archive for Tuesday, November 6, 2018

ELECTION CENTRAL 2018: Kelly defeats Kobach; Davids wins against Yoder; 5-person commission approved

Photo by Shawn Linenberger. Enlarge photo.

By Shawn Linenberger

November 6, 2018, 7:43 p.m.

Updated: November 6, 2018, 10:04 p.m.

U.S. House, 1st District

564 of 1,381 precincts reporting

Alan LaPolice (D) 38,564

Roger Marshall (R)* 71,480

U.S. House 2

618 of 924

Paul Davis (D) 101,206

Kelly Standley (L) 11,097

Steve Watkins (R) 92,027

U.S. House, 3rd District

2 of 628

Sharice Davids (D) 146,652

Chris Clemmons (L) 11,334

Kevin Yoder (R)* 124,887

U.S. House, 4th District

10 of 623

James A. Thompson (D) 56,065

Ron Estes (R) 73,101

Governor

64 of 3,556

Rick Kloos (I) 4,312

Greg Orman (I) 43,037

Laura Kelly (D) 373,840

Jeff Caldwell (L) 12,912

Kris Kobach (R) 298,589

Secretary of State

1,910 of 3,556

Brian “BAM” McClendon (D) 336,450

Rob Hodgkinson (L) 24,610

Scott Schwab (R) 364,624

Attorney General

1,910 of 3,556

Sarah G. Swain (D) 326,740

Derek Schmidt (R)* 423,137

State Treasurer

Marci Francisco (D) 335,503

Jake LaTurner (R) 410,949

Insurance Commissioner

2,041 of 3,556

Nathaniel McLaughlin (D) 289,458

Vicki Schmidt (R) 447,958

Kansas House, 38th District

24 of 27

Willie Dove (R) 6,178

Stuart Sweeney (D) 4,488

Kansas House, 40th District

11/11

David W. French (R) 3,596

Debbie Deere (D)* 3,489

Kansas House, 41st District

14/14

Tony Barton (R) 2,214

Jeff Pittman (D)* 2,973

Kansas House, 42nd District

17/17

Jim Karleskint (R)* 5,271 (4,180)

Thea Perry (D) 3,027 (1,918)

State Board of Education, 1st District

74/225

Janet Waugh (D)* 33,145 (10,086)

Michael Powell (R) 25,014 (15,467)

Leavenworth County County Commissioner, 1st District

19/19

Jeff Culbertson (R) 4,186

Nancy Bauder (D) 3,275

Leavenworth County Commissioner, 2nd District

13/13

Vicky A. Kaaz (R) 4,298

Linda Johnson (D) 3,244

County commission expansion to five seats

43 of 43

Yes 15,662

No 9,357

