Archive for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
ELECTION CENTRAL 2018: Kelly defeats Kobach; Davids wins against Yoder; 5-person commission approved
U.S. House, 1st District
564 of 1,381 precincts reporting
Alan LaPolice (D) 38,564
Roger Marshall (R)* 71,480
U.S. House 2
618 of 924
Paul Davis (D) 101,206
Kelly Standley (L) 11,097
Steve Watkins (R) 92,027
U.S. House, 3rd District
2 of 628
Sharice Davids (D) 146,652
Chris Clemmons (L) 11,334
Kevin Yoder (R)* 124,887
U.S. House, 4th District
10 of 623
James A. Thompson (D) 56,065
Ron Estes (R) 73,101
Governor
64 of 3,556
Rick Kloos (I) 4,312
Greg Orman (I) 43,037
Laura Kelly (D) 373,840
Jeff Caldwell (L) 12,912
Kris Kobach (R) 298,589
Secretary of State
1,910 of 3,556
Brian “BAM” McClendon (D) 336,450
Rob Hodgkinson (L) 24,610
Scott Schwab (R) 364,624
Attorney General
1,910 of 3,556
Sarah G. Swain (D) 326,740
Derek Schmidt (R)* 423,137
State Treasurer
Marci Francisco (D) 335,503
Jake LaTurner (R) 410,949
Insurance Commissioner
2,041 of 3,556
Nathaniel McLaughlin (D) 289,458
Vicki Schmidt (R) 447,958
Kansas House, 38th District
24 of 27
Willie Dove (R) 6,178
Stuart Sweeney (D) 4,488
Kansas House, 40th District
11/11
David W. French (R) 3,596
Debbie Deere (D)* 3,489
Kansas House, 41st District
14/14
Tony Barton (R) 2,214
Jeff Pittman (D)* 2,973
Kansas House, 42nd District
17/17
Jim Karleskint (R)* 5,271 (4,180)
Thea Perry (D) 3,027 (1,918)
State Board of Education, 1st District
74/225
Janet Waugh (D)* 33,145 (10,086)
Michael Powell (R) 25,014 (15,467)
Leavenworth County County Commissioner, 1st District
19/19
Jeff Culbertson (R) 4,186
Nancy Bauder (D) 3,275
Leavenworth County Commissioner, 2nd District
13/13
Vicky A. Kaaz (R) 4,298
Linda Johnson (D) 3,244
County commission expansion to five seats
43 of 43
Yes 15,662
No 9,357
