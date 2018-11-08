Anyone wanting to jam to some classic rock songs — and even a few love ballads — from the 1980s and early 1990s should head this week to the Tonganoxie Performing Arts Center on the Tonganoxie High School east campus.

THS students will be performing Samuel French’s “Rock of Ages (High School Edition) at 7:30 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at TPAC.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the door.

Maureen Wetta is Lonny Barnett, while Carmen Snyder is Maverick and Brendan Rogers plays the role of Drew Boley. Emilie Crowley is Sherrie Christian and Dennis Dupree is Jack Duvall.

Also playing various roles are Lauren Lawson (Hilda Klineman), Joey Fletcher (Franz Klineman), Sarah Dunkle (Anita Bath), Madisen Lansing (Stacee Jaxx), Andrea Zesati (Justice Charlier), Adam DeMaranville (Sherrie’s father), Amber Adcox (Sherrie’s mother), Payton Lynn (Constance Sack), Alex Falk (Ja’Keith), Harrison York (Mayor) and Logan Cox (Joey Primo).

The Rockers are Brienna Stoddard, Chance Daniels-Owen and Chloe Temple. Waitresses are Ashtin Barnes, Madison Schifelbein and Ally Albert.

Playing the roles of protestors, the bar crowd and riot police are Lauryn Jimenez, Cora Lanza, Morgan Brusven, Monique Johnson, Grace Slabaugh, Adriana Holguin-Duarte, Hunter Calovich, Caden Phillips and Jacob Howell.

Members of the band Arsenal: Gwen Slabaugh (guitar), Brynna Ladesic (bass), Jordyn Bosley (drums), Anna Edmond (keyboard), Jake Edholm (guitar) and Noah Dial (drum).

Members of the Venus-A-Go-Go Club dancers, waitresses and groupies are Aspen Moritz, Katie Arguijo, MoriaVittoria Pilli, Silvia Mastrorosa , Laura Hugens, Malena Bond, Sadie Atchison Jenna Trull, Kristi Chambers, Tessa Calovich, Emma Morgan, Meghan Agnew, Rebekah Farrow and Macy Geiger.

Stage manager for “Rock of Ages” is Kristyn Trull.