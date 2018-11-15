Today's news
Nerd Night returning Saturday to Myers Hotel
November 15, 2018
The latest Nerd Nite is Saturday at Myers Hotel.
The event, which the Tonganoxie Public Library helps sponsor, will have three 20-minute topics and will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Myers Hotel Bar, Third and Main streets.
Cost is $5.
The three topics will be beer brewing (with free samples), Muslim culture and then fear and child psychology. No RSVP is required.
