Kansas crowned its volleyball state champions Oct. 27.

Lawrence (38-2) won the 6A title, while St. James Academy (34-8) nabbed the 5A crown.Bishop Miege won 4A (26-16) and Silver Lake won 3A (37-6). Garden Plain (35-10) took the 2A title and Centralia (47-0) finished perfect on the season and won the 1A title.

Centralia won its third consecutive title and fifth out of the last six, while St. James Academy won its second straight.

Miege has the most overall state titles with 20, Lawrence 16 and Centralia 15.