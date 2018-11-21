Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Breakfast with Santa coming Dec. 15

Santa Claus will be coming to Baldwin City Saturday night for the annual Light Parade. Here he flips the switch for the community Christmas tree two years ago.

Photo by Jimmy Gillispie. Enlarge photo.

November 21, 2018

Youths will get a chance to have breakfast with Santa in December at Tonganoxie Middle School.

The event will be 8:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 15 at the TMS commons area.

Cost is $5 per person for both adults and children. The fee covers a pancake and sausage breakfast, photo with Santa Claus, craft tables for the children and a silent auction. Tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Tonganoxie High School After Prom.

