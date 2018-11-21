Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018

McLouth Happenings: Festival of trees starts Friday

By Beverly Muzzy

November 21, 2018

Festival of trees to get started day after Thanksgiving in McLouth

Participants may start setting up and decorating trees Friday in McLouth’s Downtown City Park for the Ninth Annual Festival of Trees.

Setup, decorating and removal will be the responsibility of the tree owner. Party and Tree Lighting Festivities will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 1.

