Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
McLouth Happenings: Festival of trees starts Friday
November 21, 2018
Festival of trees to get started day after Thanksgiving in McLouth
Participants may start setting up and decorating trees Friday in McLouth’s Downtown City Park for the Ninth Annual Festival of Trees.
Setup, decorating and removal will be the responsibility of the tree owner. Party and Tree Lighting Festivities will be 4-6 p.m. Dec. 1.
