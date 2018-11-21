Bishop Miege won this year’s Class 4-3-2-1A state boys soccer title Nov. 2 at Piper. Miege (14-5-2) defeated Buhler (16-3-2), 4-0, in the title. Kansas City Christian (11-8-2) defeated Thomas More Prep-Marian/Ellis (9-9) for third place.

Olathe East (17-3-1) won the 6A title with a 3-0 victory against Manhattan (18-3) in Olathe. Shawnee Mission east (13-4-4) won third with a 2-0 shutout of Derby (15-6) in the consolation match.

And in 5A, Blue Valley Southwest (16-4) blanked Maize South (17-4), 6-0 for the state title in Topeka. St. James Academy (11-9-1) won the consolation match, 2-1, in overtime against Bishop Carroll (15-6).