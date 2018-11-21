Lisa Patterson is the latest appointment to the Tonganoxie City Council.

Members appointed the Tonganoxie, 5-0, at Monday’s regular council meeting.

The council chose Patterson, a senior communications manager with H&R Block, to the post. She will be sworn in at the Dec. 3 meeting. Patterson replaces Kara Reed, who is moving out of city limits.

Council members selected Patterson over fellow applicants Zachary Stoltenberg, Michael Pierson, Jennifer Kohl, Sally Ryan and Jake Dale.

Mayor Jason Ward asked each council member to indicate their top two candidates in no particular order.

During that discussion, Ward chose Patterson and Dale, while Council Members Rocky Himpel, Curtis Oroke and Dave Bennett all had Pierson and Patterson as their top two. Council Member Loralee Stevens pegged Dale and Ryan as her top two.

Stevens made a motion to appoint Ryan, but it failed for lack of a second.

A motion then was made for Patterson. It received a second and then the unanimous vote.

Patterson also has experience on the Tonganoxie Public Library Board and Tonganoxie Elementary School Site Council, Douglas County CASA Board and stewardship committee of Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association. She’s a Leadership Lawrence grad.

Her appointment will finish up Reed’s term, which ends in January 2020.

If Patterson wishes to continue on with the seat after that, she will need to run in next year’s election. Ward’s mayoral and Oroke’s council terms also will expire in January 2020, so those positions also will be on the ballot in 2019.