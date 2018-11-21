Piper won this year’s KSHSAA Game Day Spirit Showcase competition Saturday.

The Pirates spirit squad team finished with a final score of 82.75 points.

PHS won the 4A state competition finishing just ahead of Osawatomie (81). Fort Scott took third (78) and Pratt fourth (77). Bishop Miege placed sixth (75.25) and Coffeyville sixth (67.5) in the finals.

Winners in other classes were Blue Valley North (6A), Shawnee Heights (5A), Cheney (3A) and Ellis (2-1A).