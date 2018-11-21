Sporting Kansas City’s quest to win its first Major League Soccer Cup since 2013 continues this weekend.

SKC plays Portland at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals.

The Leg 2 match will be 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in Portland.

If Sporting KC can win against Portland, the team would play Atlanta United or New York Red Bulls.

The winners of the two conference final clashes will meet Dec. 8 in the MLS Cup.

The team with the highest regular-season point total will host the championship match.

Sporting KC is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Portland is No. 2. New York is the top seed in the Eastern Conference, with Atlanta the No. 2 seed. SKC is 18-8-8 on the season.

Sporting KC also won the MLS Cup in 2000 along with 2013, the Supporters’ Shield in 2000 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017.