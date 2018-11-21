Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
Sporting Kansas City playing Portland Timbers in MLS Conference Finals
November 21, 2018
Sporting Kansas City’s quest to win its first Major League Soccer Cup since 2013 continues this weekend.
SKC plays Portland at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan., in the first leg of the Western Conference Finals.
The Leg 2 match will be 8:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in Portland.
If Sporting KC can win against Portland, the team would play Atlanta United or New York Red Bulls.
The winners of the two conference final clashes will meet Dec. 8 in the MLS Cup.
The team with the highest regular-season point total will host the championship match.
Sporting KC is the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Portland is No. 2. New York is the top seed in the Eastern Conference, with Atlanta the No. 2 seed. SKC is 18-8-8 on the season.
Sporting KC also won the MLS Cup in 2000 along with 2013, the Supporters’ Shield in 2000 and the U.S. Open Cup in 2004, 2012, 2015 and 2017.
