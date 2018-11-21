State championships will be decided across the state Saturday in high school football.

Blue Valley North (9-3) takes on Derby (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium in the Class 6A title game.

In 5A, St. Thomas Aquinas (11-0) takes on Wichita Northwest (12-0) at 1 p.m. at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.

Bishop Miege (10-2) will try to win its fifth consecutive state title with its 4A showdown against Goddard (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.

In 3A, Sabetha (12-0) looks for a second consecutive state title. The Blue Jays take on Pratt (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium.

Riley County (10-2) meets Phillipsburg (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salina District Stadium for the 2A title game.

In 8-Man Division I, Solomon (11-1) faces Claflin-Central Plains (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Newton’s Fischer Field.

Earlier in the day, the 8-Man Division II title will be decided. Hanover (12-0) faces Osborne (11-1) at 11 a.m. at Fischer Field. Hanover is seeking its third straight state title.