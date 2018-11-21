Archive for Wednesday, November 21, 2018
State football titles to be decided Saturday
November 21, 2018
State championships will be decided across the state Saturday in high school football.
Blue Valley North (9-3) takes on Derby (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Emporia State’s Welch Stadium in the Class 6A title game.
In 5A, St. Thomas Aquinas (11-0) takes on Wichita Northwest (12-0) at 1 p.m. at Pittsburg State’s Carnie Smith Stadium.
Bishop Miege (10-2) will try to win its fifth consecutive state title with its 4A showdown against Goddard (10-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.
In 3A, Sabetha (12-0) looks for a second consecutive state title. The Blue Jays take on Pratt (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium.
Riley County (10-2) meets Phillipsburg (12-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Salina District Stadium for the 2A title game.
In 8-Man Division I, Solomon (11-1) faces Claflin-Central Plains (12-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Newton’s Fischer Field.
Earlier in the day, the 8-Man Division II title will be decided. Hanover (12-0) faces Osborne (11-1) at 11 a.m. at Fischer Field. Hanover is seeking its third straight state title.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment